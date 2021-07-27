Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 16th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.14 on Tuesday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.39 and a 1 year high of C$13.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.91.

Several research firms have commented on HOM.U. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding purchased 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,971.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,004,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,599,328.60. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at C$16,060,040.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

