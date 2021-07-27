BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Up 9,300.0% in July

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTCS stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

