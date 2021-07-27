Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.56

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 6180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNR. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $18,444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 679,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

