Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. 859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,695. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.