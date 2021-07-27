Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.93. 15,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.57.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.