Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 221.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,681 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Caesars Entertainment worth $30,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

