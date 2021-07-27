Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

