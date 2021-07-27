California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 789,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 93.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 95.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE:VRT opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.16. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

