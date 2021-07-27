California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.68.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.