California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 909.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 138,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,609 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

DKS stock opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $106.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

