California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 223.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.70. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

