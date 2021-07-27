California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 687 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Flowserve worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

NYSE FLS opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.