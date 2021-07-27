California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 887 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3,055.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 21.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 561,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100,529 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

