California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Webster Financial worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after acquiring an additional 796,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,955,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

