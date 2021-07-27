Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%.

CALX stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,240. Calix has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

