Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report $47.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.24 million and the highest is $47.80 million. Camden National posted sales of $46.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $186.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

CAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 40,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

