Canaccord Genuity Lowers Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Price Target to C$0.90

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.65% from the company’s current price.

CVE:PNG traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 340,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$77.56 million and a P/E ratio of -10.45. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

