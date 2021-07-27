Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $11.46 Million Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 970.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,133 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Yandex were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Yandex stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 134.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

