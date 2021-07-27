Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 164.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,928 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 113.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.