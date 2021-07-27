Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $17.80 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 559.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 137,107 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.27.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

