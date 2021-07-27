Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 1,331.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,185,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.50% of VEON worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. Equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.