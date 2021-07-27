Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 1,331.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,185,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.50% of VEON worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
VEON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.
VEON Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.