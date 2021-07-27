Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $16.09 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 227,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,093,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Affirm as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.92.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.