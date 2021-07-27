Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €61.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.86 ($72.77).

COK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €52.04 ($61.22) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09. Cancom has a 12 month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12 month high of €57.25 ($67.35).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

