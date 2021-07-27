Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEED. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.05.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,401. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.44 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.64. The firm has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

