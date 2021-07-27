Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.51 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

V stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.06. The company had a trading volume of 210,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,520. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $485.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

