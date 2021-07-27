Cape ANN Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,189.42.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $102.84 on Tuesday, reaching $3,596.98. 132,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,434.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

