Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 2,158 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 977,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,932. The company has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

