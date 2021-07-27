Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $13.60 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.17% of Brookfield Renewable worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 609,706 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 282,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 710.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 243,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 213,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

