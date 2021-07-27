Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $15.45 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 825,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ares Capital by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,510. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

