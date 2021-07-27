Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $42.60 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $42,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.73.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $147.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.