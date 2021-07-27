Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 12,154 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. 8,100,877 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

