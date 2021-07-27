Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,157,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,026 shares of company stock worth $3,743,255 over the last 90 days. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

