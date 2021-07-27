Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

CPRI stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.83.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

