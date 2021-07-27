Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.97 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $463.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.79%. Research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,676.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $6,206,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

