Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 394 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $30,804,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $21,631,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.41. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

