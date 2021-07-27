Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.17% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 119.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 101.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

AUBN stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $50.48.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.