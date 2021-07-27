Captrust Financial Advisors Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 102.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 256.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after buying an additional 2,137,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SDVKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. SEB Equities cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SEB Equity Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

