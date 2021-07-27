Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLCRU. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,602,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $449,000.

OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

