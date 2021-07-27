Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,207 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

