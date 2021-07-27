Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,092 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 160.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56.

