Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,092 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 160.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 123,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56.

