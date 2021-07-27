Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 394 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

