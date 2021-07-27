Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In related news, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $599,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 571,322 shares valued at $34,742,908. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.