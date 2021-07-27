Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Trading 13.9% Higher

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)’s share price traded up 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.80. 175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94.

Cargotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, Navis N4 terminal operating system and the Navis smart suite of terminal applications, Octopi SaaS TOS, loading computer, stowage planning and fleet performance monitoring software, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

