Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $209.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4% and 1.8%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Also, its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

CSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.37. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

