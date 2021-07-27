Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,842. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

