Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.23 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 46,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $658.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

