Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWST opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

