CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.59% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASI shares. Mizuho started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $173.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

