Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

